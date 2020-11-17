Michigan football DL coach 'embarrassed' by run defense; Jim Harbaugh disagrees

Shaun Nua says he can't sleep. He says he can't eat, either.

Michigan football's defensive line coach is that displeased with the run defense's performance in this past Saturday's 49-11 loss to Wisconsin, in which the Badgers ran for 341 yards and five touchdowns.

“If you’re not embarrassed by those numbers, then you shouldn’t be part of this frickin’ game," Nua said Monday night on the "Inside Michigan Football" radio show with Jon Jansen. "It’s just unacceptable."

However, Nua's boss, head coach Jim Harbaugh, seemed to disagree. During his appearance on "The Morning Show with Stoney & Jansen" on Tuesday, Harbaugh said there was no reason to feel ashamed.

“We’re not going to slow down; we’re never going to stop and we’re not going to feel sorry for ourselves. And I don’t think there’s anything to be embarrassed about," Harbaugh said. "You just keep pushing forward. There (are) some people who think athletic greatness is defined by perfection — it’s not. It’s defined by overcoming obstacles and adversity.”

In what has already been a trying season for the defense, the unit reached a new low in the Wolverines' third consecutive loss this season. But it just happened to be different from the previous two losses: Instead of being bombarded through the air, U-M was gashed on the ground.

It was the third-most rushing yards the Wolverines have given up in Harbaugh's tenure. In last season's 35-14 loss at Wisconsin, the Badgers totaled 359 rushing yards and five touchdowns. In the 2015 loss to Ohio State, the Buckeyes rushed for 369 yards and five scores.

Michigan Wolverines defensive back Brad Hawkins (20) along with teammates stop Wisconsin Badgers fullback Mason Stokke (34) during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Nov. 14, 2020.

The defensive line is the most critical unit in stopping the run. Which is why Nua's reaction was not surprising.

"What the heck can we do to make sure that thing does not happen?" Nua said. "It comes to passion and leadership. … Let’s get the frickin’ mindset right. I’m sick and tired of all this wasted opportunity. That’s the motivation — just pride. Where the frick is our pride at? Let’s go put that on the table and let’s go whip some butt.

"Those numbers — that is not Michigan football.”

Michigan's defensive line entered the season with high expectations. The thought was that star defensive ends Kwity Paye and Aidan Hutchinson would anchor the front and offer even better pass rushing than they did last year. Meanwhile, the Wolverines seemed to be pleased with the progress made by their defensive tackles.

But nothing has gone according to plan.

Paye and Hutchinson were both injured at Indiana. Hutchinson will miss the rest of the season with a fracture in his right leg; Paye's injury is unknown, but he missed the Wisconsin game.

“I know he’s working his butt off trying to get back as fast as possible," Nua said of Paye. "Hopefully we get him (back) soon.”

According to Nua, Paye is "basically one of the coaches." Although Paye was not in uniform for the game, he was with the team during pregame warmups and during the game.

"His influence on these guys is very, very high," Nua said. "They respect him a lot. I told him, 'Do not shy away during the game. Go help out. Whatever you see, help out the guys on the edge.' And that’s exactly what he did. His experience, it’s invaluable. He did a good job of communicating with those guys on the sideline. It was fun to watch and see the game from that perspective."

But without Paye on the field, the Wolverines had to reconfigure their front. Fifth-year senior defensive tackle Carlo Kemp kicked outside, starting opposite redshirt sophomore defensive end Taylor Upshaw. Redshirt junior Donovan Jeter and sophomore Chris Hinton started at defensive tackle. Monday night, Nua characterized Kemp's position switch as wanting to "get the best players on the field," and mentioned Kemp's previous experience on the edge.

According to Pro Football Focus, Kemp was the highest-graded starting defensive lineman, with an overall grade of 70.7 on 54 snaps, and had a run defense grade of 70.4 but a pass-rush grade of just 63.2. Upshaw, who played 49 snaps, had an overall grade of 68.1, while Hinton (51 snaps) and Jeter (44) snaps graded out at 56.7 and 53.6, respectively. Backups like Gabe Newburg (18 snaps; 73.1 overall grade) and Luiji Vilain (29 snaps; 64.5 overall grade) flashed some potential.

"Taylor (Upshaw) did a great job of taking advantage of some plays that came his way and making plays," Nua said. "The experience that they get is invaluable. It’s constantly strengthening their foundation of them just continuing to become better players.

"Unfortunately, their progression and their time came a lot faster than we thought with Kwity and Aidan out. But it’s a good opportunity for all of them. Guys like Gabe Newburg, Taylor Upshaw, Luiji Vilain, huge, huge opportunity for them to get better and get some experience.”

