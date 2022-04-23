Michigan football: DL Cam Goode transferring from UCF to Wolverines

It appears Michigan football is getting some help on the defensive side. Former Central Florida defensive end Cam Goode announced in a tweet Friday he's headed to Ann Arbor following his entry into the transfer portal in February.

At the end of Goode's tweet, some of his new Michigan teammates were eagerly awaiting his arrival.

The Wolverines are adding a defensive lineman who started all 13 games last season, including three starts for the Golden Knights. Goode has over 50 tackles in his four years at UCF

A former high school All-American, Goode was also a major disruptor on the defensive line with four forced fumbles and three pass deflections in 2021. Originally committed to Virginia Tech out of high school, Goode transferred to UCF in 2018 where he excelled in the classroom achieving All-Academic honors in 2019 and 2021.

