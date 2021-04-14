Michigan football director of recruiting Matt Dudek resigns

The makeover of the Michigan football program continued Wednesday when the Wolverines' director of recruiting Matt Dudek resigned, according to a source. Several outlets reported Dudek will join Mississippi State in a similar role.

Dudek's move to the SEC comes following Jim Harbaugh's coaching staff overhaul earlier this offseason. Six new assistants — all under the age of 40 — were hired after Harbaugh signed a contract extension in January.

Dudek worked at Michigan since July 2017 after a stint at Arizona, where he served under former Michigan coach Rich Rodriguez and held multiple titles, most notably director of player personnel.

At Michigan, Dudek helped reel in signing classes ranked as high as eighth in the nation and as low as No. 22.

In recent years, the team's depth has diminished due to wave of players transferring out of Ann Arbor. Ten scholarship members of the team have left the program since the start of 2021. Defensive lineman Phillip Paea was the latest to do so Wednesday, as he entered the NCAA transfer portal four days after spring practice concluded last weekend.

The defections have hurt the Wolverines, who last year fell to No. 17 in 247Sports' team talent composite; its lowest ranking in Harbaugh's tenure. Harbaugh's recent staff moves were aimed at addressing the shortcomings in recruiting and player retention. His next hire — the replacement for Dudek — will be focused on that area as well.

Staff writer Orion Sang contributed to this report.

