Michigan football director of on-campus recruiting joins Jim Harbaugh in NFL

With Jim Harbaugh gone and Sherrone Moore in, the Michigan football recruiting department is undergoing some changes.

On Sunday, Moore hired seven analysts to oversee new roles, with all presumably being active on the recruiting side. But a face that has graced the sidelines in Ann Arbor is apparently moving on to the professional ranks.

The Wolverines former director of on-campus recruiting, Christina DeRuyter (who is the daughter of current Texas Tech defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter), has been a staple of Michigan’s recruiting efforts since she joined the program in 2021. Her role changed after Moore took over with Kayli Johnson (the sister of current Michigan cornerback Will Johnson who previously worked at Michigan State) taking over the director of on-campus recruiting role. Though it had appeared that DeRuyter would transition into a different position within the program.

But she announced on social media that she’s departing the program and joining Jim Harbaugh with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Forever grateful for the last 3 life changing years @UMichFootball 3x BIG10 Champs

3 Wins vs OSU

Natty Champs

countless relationships & memories made I’m thrilled to join Coach Harbaugh at the Chargers (Michigan West) as the Director of Football Logistics BOLT UP⚡️& GO BLUE〽️ pic.twitter.com/AW8w93O5Kv — Christina DeRuyter (@cderute) May 28, 2024

Though DeRuyter is gone, as mentioned, Moore hired seven analysts on Sunday. They are:

Aidan Young – recruiting analyst, Oregon alum

Richard Perry – defensive back recruiting analyst

Reid Kuhl – recruiting analyst, Michigan alum

Preston Sagan – recruiting analyst, Clemson alum

Jacob Weber – recruiting analyst, Indiana alum

Jacob Sakk – recruiting analyst

Jack Turner – recruiting

Michigan also lost Denard Robinson, who was in the recruiting department, after he was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He was suspended and later revealed to no longer be a part of the program.

But the recruiting department is also growing and is now spearheaded by a new director of recruiting in Sam Popper, who was on-staff last year after holding positions at Oregon and Akron.

