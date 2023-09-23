Michigan football a different team with Jim Harbaugh on the sideline

Mike Sainistril slipped. Rod Moore took a bad angle. And Christian Dremel had nothing but green ahead of him.

The Rutgers receiver ran 69 yards untouched on the third play of the game and Michigan Stadium fell silent as Michigan football fell behind for the first time this season.

Payback for playing such a soft schedule?

Nah, just a fluke, as it turned out. Rutgers didn’t score again. The Wolverines, meanwhile, ripped off 31 straight points, six of em’ from a pick-six courtesy of a jumped route by Mike Sainristril, the rest of them courtesy of Blake Corum and J.J. McCarthy’s legs.

Oh, the U-M quarterback threw, too. Several dimes, in fact, as he continued to show the arm strength that allows him to whip it around the field into tight spaces.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh watches his team warm up before action against the Rutgers at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. This was Harbaugh's first game back on the sideline after a three-game suspension.

FULL RECAP: Mike Sainristil's heads up play helps Michigan football pull away from Rutgers, 31-7

But for the first time this season, McCarthy ran the ball beyond just scrambling. Once on a keeper around the left end for 16 yards. Another on a run-pass option for 22 yards. Still another for a gain of nine yards.

These runs were part of the play design and didn’t include the yards he earned taking off when the pocket broke down. Corum, meanwhile, keeps looking quicker and quicker, and his cuts and change of direction against the Scarlet Knights appeared downright vintage.

Consider his helmet-lowering, between-the-tackles gouging in the second half, one of which was a touchdown, and the ground game finally started to look familiar.

Credit the number of touches Corum had, a season-high 21. And credit the reps he continues to get on his post-surgical knee.

The senior running back has said since fall camp he feels like himself physically, or at least close to it. The mental recovery is always a different challenge.

Corum has had to learn to trust his reconstructed knee and on Saturday, he ran like he does. The threat of McCarthy’s running – a wrinkle we haven’t seen at all this season – no doubt freed up more space for Corum.

So did the consistent push from the offensive line. Another question that had been nagging the Wolverines’ 3-0 start.

Michigan Wolverines running backs Blake Corum (2) and Donovan Edwards (7) warm up before action against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in Ann Arbor, Michigan on Saturday, Sept. 23 2023.

Well, Rutgers may not be Georgia, or Penn State or even Iowa, but they are a well-coached and tough-minded team with Big Ten-level athletes in the trenches, and the Wolverines controlled the game there, on both sides.

What else was different about U-M's fourth game of the season?

The head coach, of course. He was back on the sideline, hands on his knees, crouched in his ever-intense gaze every time the ball was about to get snapped.

Several of his players had talked about missing that presence on the sideline the last three weeks. His vibe, McCarthy called it.

Whether it was worth a certain amount of points on offense or stops on defense is difficult to say. But it’s not an accident that U-M looked its best in his return game, even as the Wolverines played their toughest opponent.

No, Rutgers is not a contender in the conference. But traditionally, Greg Schiano’s teams have given Harbaugh and U-M trouble. Just last season, the Wolverines trailed at halftime.

At the very least, they are pesky and physical, and when they jumped on U-M three plays into the game and took that 7-0 lead, it was easy to wonder if this would be another fourth-quarter mud bath.

It was not. Not even close to that, in fact.

Rutgers gained only 188 yards after that initial touchdown. Keep in mind, that’s almost four quarters of game time. And while the Scarlet Knights don’t throw the ball consistently well, their quarterback, Gavin Wimsatt, and running back, Kyle Monangai, form a tidy rushing duo.

Yet they couldn’t even manage 60 yards between them.

That’s not so much Rutgers; fault as it is U-M's defensive effort. They were physical and quick and relentless, and by the second quarter, it was clear Rutgers didn’t have enough to score again, unless the Wolverines helped them, as they had on the game’s first drive.

Look, U-M was supposed to beat Rutgers. But few expected this sort of dominant performance, not against a team that's traditionally hard to dominate.

What does it say?

That Corum is coming. That McCarthy, when asked, can make plays on the ground, and that those plays should unlock everything else. That their tight end, Colston Loveland, already looks like a high-round draft pick. That their defense is as fast as it has been in a while.

And that they need their head coach. When he’s on the sideline, the team is different.

