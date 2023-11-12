Michigan football delivers a resounding message: 'We are the storm'

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — They have a target on their back and blood on their noses, and the metaphor gets juicier by the week.

“We love that (expletive),” offensive lineman Trevor Keegan said, as if he and his Michigan football teammates would have it any other way.

Well, of course they would, but this is the pile of (expletive) they’ve been dealt, and what better way to use it than as fuel. Dry it and burn it, so to speak. That's a process that has kept humans warm for centuries, and it's now fueling a football team from Ann Arbor.

Keegan chuckled at his slip of the tongue during his postgame talk with the media late Saturday afternoon at Beaver Stadium. But then, why worry so much?

Blake Corum of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium on November 11, 2023 in State College, Pennsylvania.

His coach, at least for a day, had just dropped a couple of spicier expletives on national television as he attempted to hold back tears after U-M beat Penn State, 24-15, to remain undefeated and in contention for a third straight Big Ten title as well and the ever-elusive national title.

“I’m a pretty calm guy, but there’s a lot of emotions,” acting head coach Sherrone Moore said by way of explaining his emotional postgame sideline interview, replete with tears and heartfelt expletives. “I’ve been here six years. This feels like home. What Jim Harbaugh has done for me … it’s very deep.”

Deep and, let’s be honest, complicated — not his feelings for all things maize and blue as much as the path this team is now navigating. Moore filled in for his mentor during the biggest game of the season and he didn’t want to slip in the (expletive), if you will.

And so, he cried and cussed and then marveled at the players, bloodied and prideful and even a bit defiant.

Can you blame him? Or them, for the growing chip on their shoulder?

Coaches love to say it’s always about the players; good coaches mean it. That's mostly because they can’t win without good players, but also because few things are as gratifying as watching a group rise up.

“I’m just so happy for them,” Moore said.

Acting head coach Sherrone Moore of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates with J.J. McCarthy after an offensive touchdown during the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium on November 11, 2023 in State College, Pennsylvania.

They are happy for themselves, too, and they’ve earned it.

Whatever you think about Harbaugh or the Big Ten or the allegations of sign-stealing based on forbidden in-person scouting, none of it is the players’ fault. The shrapnel they’ve caught is strictly collateral.

“People can make all the accusations they want,” Keegan said.

But?

“The players that have been here for a while, we’ve done everything we can to bring this program back to where Michigan needs to be. Guys in the '19’ class, '20’, '21 class, we’ve really changed this program. People can say what they want, but we know who we are. We are in this thing together, and that’s the way it’s going to be.”

The stain of accusation isn’t going away for these Wolverines. Not anytime soon. And that's a shame, because these players continue to show how special they can be.

Besides, they haven’t done anything wrong. They just keep showing up, week after week, and winning, and then field questions about everything going on around them, questions that have everything to do with things they can’t control but little to do with what they’ve actually done.

Like: When did you find out your coach was suspended?

“Right when we landed,” said Keegan. “My phone … a lot of people were texting me about it.”

He made a quip about the timing, in tone, mostly, and rolled his eyes, then had us imagine the absurdity of learning the news the way they did, where they did.

“Everything that went on yesterday, we’re going to be battle-tested,” Keegan said. “There's going to be adversity.”

Normal adversity usually involves improving the run game. Or filling the gaps on defense. Injuries. Illness. A tragedy in the family. These are the setbacks of a football season, of the usual football life.

But being called a cheater?

That’ll test anyone, especially when the accusation doesn’t fit the truth. Again, the players aren’t the rule breakers here. And even if they somehow benefited from someone else breaking the rules, how were they to know it?

All they can do is keep playing, and keep winning, and keep showing that whatever alleged advantage there may have been, that advantage is gone now and has been for almost three weeks, and they are 3-0 in that stretch.

“Have a one-track mind,” Keegan said.

It sounds so simple, and maybe it is: Keep playing through the blood, as they say, as running back Blake Corum did, and hope the doubts get back to the running game, or to the lack of “real” competition.

Blake Corum of the Michigan Wolverines carries the ball against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the first half at Beaver Stadium on November 11, 2023 in State College, Pennsylvania.

Well, one of those should be checked off the list. The Nittany Lions qualify as "real," especially defensively, and when U-M realized it didn’t have enough time to drop McCarthy back and let it rip downfield, the coaches adjusted to the run, and then kept running until there wasn’t any more clock.

McCarthy didn’t throw a pass in the second half. Who had that bet?

Speaking of bets — or “Bet." — the players took to social media Friday afternoon to spread that one-word message in support of Harbaugh that doubled as a dare. As in: Doubt us at your peril.

Harbaugh told his team not to use the Big Ten’s ruling not as inspiration for vengeance, but as a purer form of motivation, and that extra wattage sparked up from kickoff. It had been a crazy 24 hours for them, they said, but they believed they were built to handle the circus and the peanut gallery, except when it offered a push.

“This was a tournament game for us, a playoff game for us,” Moore said, “so we knew that we had to do whatever we needed to do to win.”

In any normal season, a successful team hears the doubts — especially Big Ten teams who ravage the conference and then struggle to match up on the national stage at the end of the year. That has been the Big Ten’s cross to bear for much of the past couple decades. Ohio State won a title almost nine years ago, but even the Buckeyes face the same scrutiny when they line up to face a team from the south.

Michigan is the squad in the spotlight at the moment — winners of consecutive conference titles, losers against the behemoths outside the Big Ten footprint (not that TCU is a blue-chip behemoth). The Wolverines understand: Until they go beat Georgia or Alabama or whatever up-and-comer arises from wherever it's warm, they’ll face questions.

At this point, those will be welcome questions — slightly annoying perhaps, but within the rhythm of college football as it rolls into late fall.

But these questions?

“I never could’ve imagined,” said Corum, he of the bloodied nose who finished with 145 of the toughest yards you’ll ever see. “But one thing this does is build character.”

Builds confidence, too, especially on days like Saturday, when a head coach is gone and a circus surrounds his absence, when sports stories turn into news stories, and when the home team sprints onto the field with a top-ranked defense riding the froth of 110,000, and the visiting team slowly walks out in the silence.

“The storm is coming,” Keegan said. “Now we are the storm.”

Contact Shawn Windsor: 313-222-6487 or swindsor@freepress.com. Follow him @shawnwindsor.

