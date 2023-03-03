Michigan football defensive tackle with most bench presses at NFL combine

Everyone already knew that Mazi Smith was a beast, but he further proved it on Friday.

The NFL scouting combine is underway in Indianapolis, and while Smith isn’t going to participate in most drills, instead opting for the Michigan football pro day, he did partake in the bench press component. And he absolutely nailed it.

Posted by the official NFL Twitter account, Smith posted the best bench press number among all players at the combine. As participants go to push up 225-pounds as many times as they can, Smith led all invitees and NFL hopefuls by putting it up 34 times — three more times than the next-closest player.

Check out the video below.

.@UMichFootball's Mazi Smith beat out all DLs this year with 34 reps on the bench. 💪 @mazismith 📺: 2023 #NFLCombine continues today at 3pm ET on @nflnetwork

📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/BeAVfhx3jm — NFL (@NFL) March 3, 2023

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire