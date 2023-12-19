Michigan football defensive players on high alert for Alabama QB Jalen Milroe

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Earlier in the season, about midway through, Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy was the talk of college football. But as his injury status worsened, he waned a bit in the eyes of those who made cursory glances at the Wolverines.

Now, as the maize and blue prepare to face Alabama and QB Jalen Milroe, who’s come on strong in the final stretch of the 2023 season, much of the discussion is centered on slowing down the versatile signal caller.

For Michigan, if there’s one player on the Crimson Tide offense that has the defense’s attention, it’s Milroe.

“Quarterback, for sure,” edge rusher Jaylen Harrell said. “It’s all over the film, taking it 80-100 yards. So it’s really gotta be all 11 guys on defense, especially up front — it’s got to be an unselfish pass rush game, you know? And I would just finish like — he goes back there, he plays playground so you got to keep going until the whistle stops. So it’s all 11 hats flying around.”

In 12 games, Milroe has passed for 2,718 yards with 23 touchdowns and 6 interceptions, while also running for 468 yards and 12 more touchdowns. The only quarterback that Michigan has seen with similar rushing prowess is Rutgers‘ Gavin Wimsatt, who has 488 yards rushing and 9 touchdowns on the ground. Against the Wolverines, Wimsatt ran six times for 28 yards.

Linebacker Junior Colson will be partially responsible for keeping an eye on Milroe, not letting him escape the pocket and head downfield if a play breaks down. For Colson, it’s not just his decision-making as much as it is Milroe’s speed that causes potential problems.

“Yeah, he’s a phenomenal athlete, you can tell that from just watching him,” Colson said. “He’s great with his legs, he’s got a powerful arm. So he takes shots a lot. And then, you just gotta keep everything in front of you and I think we will handle that. But like, he’s got legit 4.3 speed and you see it when you watch him, so you just can’t let him tear down your defense.”

It will be a challenge for the entire Wolverine front seven (if not all 11, as Harrell alluded to). But the tip of the spear is the defensive tackle group. They’ll be responsible for getting to Milroe first unless defensive coordinator Jesse Minter dials up a blitz.

Interior tackle Kris Jenkins notes that beyond just getting pressure on Milroe if they get a hand on him, they need to bring him down. Otherwise, trouble could ensue.

“Important,” Jenkins said. “We’re definitely gonna have to do our best with our pass rush and be mindful that he can’t get out of pocket. But we know that’s something he can do. So we’re going to be aware of that (in the game).”

Michigan and Alabama will kick off at 5 p.m. EST in the Rose Bowl Game on January 1.

