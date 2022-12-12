Michigan football defensive lineman George Rooks enters transfer portal

Michigan football's deep defensive line just got a little thinner for its bowl game(s). And next season.

George Rooks, a sophomore from New Jersey, is transferring, the Free Press has learned. He played in six games this season for the Wolverines and just three — against Rutgers, Nebraska and the Big Ten championship game against Purdue — against conference foes. He had a solo tackle against the Cornhuskers. He also played in three games, with no tackles, last season.

Rooks, listed at 6 feet 5 and 278 pounds, had a fumble recovery Sept. 17 against UConn. He was a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports, when he committed to the Wolverines.

Michigan will play TCU at 4:30 p.m. New Years Eve at the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona. The winner of that game moves onto the national championship and will play either Georgia or Ohio State, who play at 8 p.m. New Years Eve at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football DL George Rooks enters transfer portal