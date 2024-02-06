Michigan football defensive line coach Mike Elston makes decision about future

Sherrone Moore was hired to bring continuity to a Michigan football program that would soon be losing not only a ton of players to the NFL draft, but Jim Harbaugh and some coaches as well.

The Wolverines had hoped by hiring Moore that many of the same coaches who have been on staff in recent years would remain in Ann Arbor, but thus far, the maize and blue have lost defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, strength and conditioning director Ben Herbert, and special teams coordinator and safeties coach Jay Harbaugh.

Defensive line coach Mike Elston has been awfully active on the recruiting trail, indicating he may return to the program, but it turns out, he will be joining Jim Harbaugh’s staff with the Los Angeles Chargers, per NFL.com’s Tom Pelissero.

Michigan DL coach Mike Elston is expected to take the same job with the #Chargers, per source. Elston, who previously coached at Notre Dame from 2010-2021, played an integral role in the Wolverines’ success the last two seasons. Now he follows Jim Harbaugh to L.A. pic.twitter.com/MQaUcoFS86 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 6, 2024

Under Elston, the interior defensive line improved tremendously, with 11.5 sacks from the unit just this past year. Now with Elston gone, the Wolverines have yet another opening and will need to do everything they can to keep the current personnel on campus with yet another coaching change. The maize and blue certainly will hope to retain secondary coach Steve Clinkscale, but there have been rumors that he very well could depart for the NFL, as well.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire