The Morning Drip (10/8): Previewing Michigan football vs. Nebraska
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The keys to a Michigan football victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers!
The keys to a Michigan football victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers!
According to Lou Holtz, Rutgers football will beat Michigan State this weekend.
Free Press sports writers predict the winners of Michigan football's game against Rutgers and Michigan State football's game against Nebraska.
No one really knew what was going on during this bizarre double-punt by the Seahawks.
The truth is finally out.
Our experts on staff pick the Big Ten games and biggest six national games against the spread and straight up.
As storm clouds continue to hover directly over Jaguars coach Urban Meyer, it’s fair to ask a simple question regarding his short-term future. If he’s fired or if he quits, who takes over? Assistant head coach Charlie Strong has as much NFL experience as Meyer — four games and counting. Strong would surely not be [more]
The former Colts coach shared his thoughts on Meyer being filmed with a woman who was not his wife after not flying back with Jaguars.
Whats your prediction for Saturday night? Here's what @gfclark, @mikefchen, @jf_fey, & @nickshepkowski see happening...
The Dolphins’ poor start and dubious personnel moves are drawing sharp criticism from national TV analysts and veteran NFL evaluators.
In the end, Ed Orgeron's full body of work will get him fired. But Alabama's matchup against LSU could be the final straw.
Micah Parsons put FOX analyst in a bodybag on Twitter over analysis
As the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns get ready for the Red River Rivalry, here are 5 Bold Predictions for Saturday's matchup.
Nelson Cruz's ball landed on the field, but was still ruled a home run.
The Big Ten is full of contenders with realistic paths to the College Football Playoff. Penn State at Iowa is just the first of several Big Ten games that could impact the CFP picture.
Oklahoma is favored -3.5 in this matchup courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. How confident is our staff that Texas can pull off the win?
Dalton Del Don provides his lineup tips for every Week 5 game, along with some DFS fliers and fades.
Zack Kassian was involved in a disturbing fight with Zack MacEwen in preseason action.
Things got a little nutty on Thursday night, following a blocked punt. The officials made a bad call, and the Rams blew a chance to challenge it. Seahawks punter Michael Dickson recovered a blocked punt and, while running to the left and toward the line of scrimmage, banged a 68-yard kick. A flag was thrown, [more]
We take a look at some stunning personnel moves made during the tenure of Bill Belichick.
The Cowboys are prepping to face off against the New York Giants, a not-too-happy anniversary. Meanwhile, could Jones' finances be revealed? The latest news and notes from Dallas. | From @StarConscience