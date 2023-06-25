Michigan football defensive back target sets decision date

Michigan football is working on several uncommitted defensive backs in the 2024 class. The biggest target is certainly Aaron Scott, the four-star cornerback out of Springfield, Ohio. But the Wolverines are also working on Florida-based safety Zaquan Patterson, Cincinnati-based corner Teryhon Nichols, and Southern California safety Marquis Gallegos.

Gallegos put the maize and blue in his top group, but the Wolverines face hefty competition. He visited Ann Arbor on June 2, but has since seen Notre Dame, Oregon, and USC. Currently he has two predictions indicating he’ll end up with the Trojans.

We’ll know either way come June 27 at 7 p.m. EDT, as that’s when he’ll announce his college decision. Oklahoma is the other school he’s considering.

Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon DB Marquis Gallegos has locked in his commitment date and will announce on the 247Sports YouTube Channel next week https://t.co/esICAHRvG6 pic.twitter.com/KmrcWYPs7n — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) June 25, 2023

Listed at 6-foot-1, 175 pounds, Gallegos is rated a four-star prospect at No. 253 overall per the 247Sports Composite. The Wolverines got a safety from California as recently as the 2022 class with now-second year defensive back Zeke Berry having pledged to Michigan the day before Jim Harbaugh’s first Big Ten Championship as the coach of his alma mater.

