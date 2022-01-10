Michigan football defensive back selects transfer school

When Darion Green-Warren committed to Michigan football, it was a big win for the Wolverines. Though he finished his high school career at Harbor City (Calif.) Narbonne, he originally played at Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei, a powerhouse program that generally feeds top players to USC.

However, Green-Warren never really got any traction in Ann Arbor, having played just a handful of snaps before deciding to transfer following his second year with the program. With four full years of eligibility remaining, he could be an asset to any school that could utilize him, and vice versa.

On Monday, Green-Warren made his choice of school known, announcing that he’s transferring to the University of Nevada.

Green-Warren joins players such as Chuck Filiaga, Andre Seldon, and Anthony Solomon as players who decided to part Ann Arbor for a new opportunity.

