Michigan football on-deck for Monday commitment?

The commits keep coming for Michigan football, but will they continue into this week?

While the Wolverines lost out on four-star safety D’Arco Perkins-McAllister, who committed to TCU on Saturday, the maize and blue are certainly hopeful that the class will get bigger on Monday.

One of Michigan’s top targets in the 2022 cycle is Jacksonville (FL) Bartram Trail three-star EDGE Micah Pollard. While the program has a handful of EDGEs in the 2022 class already — four-star Mario Eugenio and three-star Kavonte Henry — it appears as if the Wolverines are poised to add another come Monday in Pollard. As of current, Michigan leads 80% to 20% in the 247Sports Crystal Ball for his services, and he plans to make his verbal pledge on Monday, July 12 at 4 p.m. EDT.

Committing this Monday @ 4PM (EST) — 𝕄𝕚𝕔𝕒𝕙 𝕡𝕠𝕝𝕝𝕒𝕣𝕕 (@micahpollard12) July 11, 2021

Pollard is rated the No. 550 prospect overall according to the 247Sports Composite. He’s also the 56th-best linebacker prospect and No. 78 player in the state of Florida.

Auburn currently holds 20% of the crystal ball, but Michigan’s run to lead the predictions has come in the month of July, whereas the Tigers’ vote came in June. He also holds offers from Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Penn State, South Carolina, Virginia Tech and others.

George Helow is the primary recruiter for Pollard’s services.

