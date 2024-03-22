Michigan football DC Wink Martindale among the highest-paid coordinators in NCAA

It appears Michigan football defensive coordinator Wink Martindale can pick up the tab the next time he's out to dinner.

Martindale, the Wolverines' new lead defensive mind, is among the highest-paid coordinators in the nation. The former NFL defensive coordinator's salary is $2.3 million this year and set at $2.5 million in 2025 and $2.7 million in 2026 according to his contract, which was signed on Feb. 12 and obtained by the Free Press via open records act.

Last season, there were only two coordinators in the country who made $2 million: Washington offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb at exactly $2 million and Clemson offensive coordinator Garrett Riley (younger brother of USC head coach Lincoln Riley), who led the way $2.05 million, according to USA TODAY.

Martindale, 60, hasn't been in college football for two decades; however, he brings a wealth of knowledge and experience. Perhaps the best part is his familiarity with the Wolverines' defensive scheme and vice versa.

U-M's previous two defensive coordinators, now-Seahawks head coach Mike MacDonald (2021) and now Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter (2022-23), were both defensive minds on staff underneath Martindale in Baltimore when he came up with U-M's current amoeba defense.

WHAT TO WATCH: Top 5 non-QB related story lines as Michigan starts spring camp

“I have confidence in these players that they're going to execute at a high level," he said when he met with local media for the first time since he was hired last week."I am more aggressive than Jesse — the proof is in the pudding with Jesse and Mike. If we can get to the quarterback rushing three, we'll rush three. That's the way football is, you just gotta see how it changes because people are adjusting to us, too, as well.”

Martindale's buy-out, should he leave for an NFL or a different NCAA job, is $1 million before the final game of the 2024 season. That falls to $350,000 if before the 2025 season finale and $150,000 before 2026.

He's not the only new, well-paid coach on staff. Linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary, whom U-M poached from Tennessee, will get $900,000 this season, the first of a three-year deal. That contract climbs by $25,000 each of the next two seasons, which is on top of his $255,000 signing bonus.

His buyout, no matter when it comes before the end of his contract, would be $450,000.

Tennessee linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary calls from the sideline during an SEC football game between Tennessee and Georgia at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.

Lamar Morgan, the new defensive backs coach and pass game coordinator, is set to be paid $1.3 million across the next two seasons. Morgan, 39, will be paid $675,000 this season with a signing bonus of $183,000.

Greg Scruggs, who resigned from his position on Thursday after he was arrested for DWI early Saturday morning and subsequently was found to allegedly have a BAC double the legal alcohol level, had signed a two-year deal worth $1.4 million.

Head coach Sherrone Moore, last season's offensive coordinator, is making $6 million a season with his new contract and new role.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football's Wink Martindale among top paid coordinators in NCAA