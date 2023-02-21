Michigan football DC Jesse Minter interviews for same job with Philadelphia Eagles: Report

Michigan defensive coordinator Jesse Minter talks to players at a timeout against Nebraska during the second half of U-M's 34-3 win over Nebraska on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Ann Arbor.

Michigan football defensive coordinator Jesse Minter interviewed for the same position with the Philadelphia Eagles, per a report from the NFL Network.

Philadelphia also reportedly interviewed Los Angeles Rams defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator Chris Shula, who worked with Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni on the Chargers' staff in 2015-16,for the opening. ESPN reported earlier this week Philadelphia also interviewed former Wisconsin defensive coordinator, Jim Leonhard.

The Eagles' defensive coordinator, Jonathan Gannon, left shortly after the team's 38-35 Super Bowl loss to Kansas City to replace Kliff Kingsbury as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals.

Minter, who finished his first season in Ann Arbor, was named a 2022 Broyles Award Finalist as one of the top assistant coaches in the country, after he took a U-M defense that experienced significant turnover and turned it into a unit that was even better than the previous season.

Among the #Eagles defensive coordinator interviews to date: #Rams DBs coach/pass game coordinator Chris Shula and Michigan DC Jesse Minter, sources say. Shula and Nick Sirianni were together on the #Chargers’ coaching staff 2015-16. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 21, 2023

Despite losing more than half of its starters from the 2021 Big Ten championship team, the Wolverines finished the season No. 6 in the nation in total defense (292.1 yards per game), No. 7 in rushing defense (97.9 yards per game), No. 7 in scoring defense (16.1 points per game) and No. 20 against the pass (194.2 yards per game).

Michigan defensive coordinator Jesse Minter talks with reporters about the Fiesta Bowl against TCU on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Minter previously served as defensive coordinator for Vanderbilt in 2021, and was a defensive assistant and defensive backs coach for Jim Harbaugh's brother, John, in the Baltimore Ravens organization (2017-20)

Minter, 39, was at the first day of Michigan football's spring practice, which started Monday.

He would be the second consecutive one-and-done DC under Jim Harbaugh if he left. Mike Macdonald held the position in 2021 after he replaced Don Brown, but exited after one season to take the same position with the Ravens.

Minter would also be the second coordinator gone from Michigan's 2022 staff.

In January, the Wolverines fired quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss as the University of Michigan Police continue to investigate "computer crimes" first reported in Schembechler Hall from Dec. 21-23, according to U-M Deputy Chief of Police Melissa Overton.

