A Michigan football secondary aiming to rebound from a difficult 2020 season will be down a man.

Sammy Faustin, who was set to enter his fourth season with the Wolverines, will not play this fall.

"Due to medical reasons, Sammy decided to step away from the team and will reevaluate after this year," a U-M spokesman said. "He will remain on athletic aid."

Faustin, a member of the 2018 signing class, has appeared in nine games during his Michigan career and was deployed almost exclusively on special teams, playing 92% of his snaps with those units. Early last fall, the Naples, Florida, native was moved from safety to cornerback, but he never emerged a regular contributor thereafter.

Since last September, 18 scholarship players have left the team. All but Faustin, a 2020 Academic All-Big Ten selection, have entered the NCAA transfer portal.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football DB Sammy Faustin no longer on team