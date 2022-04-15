Michigan football DB Jordan Morant enters NCAA transfer portal

Jordan Morant became the first Michigan football player to enter the NCAA transfer portal since the conclusion of spring practice in early April.

The redshirt sophomore submitted his name Friday, the Free Press learned.

Morant, a former four-star recruit from Parsippany, N.J., played primarily on special teams last season, when the Wolverines won the Big Ten championship and earned their first berth in the College Football Playoff.

The 6-0, 210-pound defensive back logged only seven snaps on defense.

Michigan defensive back Jordan Morant at the Big Ten championship game Dec. 4, 2021.

Morant becomes the fifth defensive back to leave the team since the start of the new year after Andre Seldon, George Johnson III, Darion Green-Warren and Sammy Faustin previously entered the portal in January.

The wave of departures was triggered by Michigan's aggressive campaign to upgrade the talent in the secondary this past recruiting cycle. The Wolverines added five new players on the back end, including a pair of four-star safeties: Zeke Berry and Keon Sabb.

