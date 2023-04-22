Michigan football has Crystal Balls flooding in for four-star defensive lineman

Michigan football currently has 12 commits for the class of 2024 and according to 247Sports, the Wolverines hold the third-ranked class.

The Wolverines have been recruiting sensationally as of late reeling in two four-star offensive linemen during the month of April, plus the maize and blue got their No. 1 quarterback Jadyn Davis late in March.

It appears Michigan is trending for another four-star recruit.

On Friday, there were four Crystal Balls put in for Michigan to land four-star defensive lineman Jerod Smith. One of which belonged to 247Sports National Recruiting Analyst, Brian Dohn.

The Cheshire (CT) Cheshire Academy product is a four-star and the 270th-ranked prospect in the country according to 247Sports Composite rankings. He is the 30th-ranked defensive lineman and the fourth-ranked recruit in the state of Connecticut.

Smith has good size at 6-foot-3 and 265-pounds. With one year left in high school, he could have tremendous size for the college game by next year.

Here is the scouting report from Brian Dohn:

Has verified size and a thick frame with ability to play at 290 pounds. Agile with an impressive sub 4.5 shuttle and sub 5.0 in 40 during camp in May. Played with low pad level and low center of gravity during in-person evals and on tape. Productive player with 12 sacks and 29 tackles for loss as sophomore. Played everywhere from nose to five-technique in 3-4 defense. Uncoils and fires off quickly at snap. Covers ground quickly in first two steps and gets up field in hurry. Shows strength and power throughout frame. Anchors well at point of attack. Can stack and shed and also fight through double teams. Active hands makes it tough for blockers to stay engaged. Very good body control. Re-directs well along line of scrimmage. Instinctual and reacts quickly. Plays with energy and effort. Can chase plays down. Has to continue to add size, mass and strength to play interior defensive line in college. Has to continue to develop technique and not rely so heavily on athleticism and strength. Has to make sure he remains assignment-oriented. Earlier contributor at a top 20 program. Early to mid round NFL draft potential.

While it’s still early in the process, it appears Smith is primarily down to Michigan and Kentucky. But he has all the big offers you want to see. He also has offers from: Alabama, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, Wisconsin, and many more.

It’s worth noting his brother, four-star edge Jacob Smith, is currently predicted to land in Kentucky.

