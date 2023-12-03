Michigan football could be No. 1 in final CFP rankings with Big Ten championship victory

Michigan football has a chance to be the No. 1 ranked team in the final College Football Playoff rankings with a win over Iowa in the Big Ten Championship game.

Michigan entered championship week at No. 2 but can climb to the top spot thanks to Georgia's 27-24 loss to Alabama in the SEC championship game. Michigan is heavily favored to beat Iowa for its third straight Big Ten championship and reach the four-team playoff again.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches quarterback J.J. McCarthy warm up before the Big Ten championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.

The last time Michigan and Iowa faced off with the Big Ten title on the line, the Wolverines beat the Hawkeyes, 42-3, in 2021. Michigan is back at full strength with head coach Jim Harbaugh on the sidelines after missing the final three games of the regular season due to suspension.

If they win, the Wolverines will more than likely hold the top seed and play whoever earns the fourth and final spot. The committee will likely have a very tough choice on their hands, as Texas (12-1) won the Big 12 championship by beating Oklahoma State, Florida State finishing the regular season undefeated but missing quarterback Jordan Travis, and Georgia going 12-1 but not winning the SEC championship.

The selection show will air at 12 p.m. on Sunday on ESPN where the final rankings will be revealed.

