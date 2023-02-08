Michigan football could lead the nation in scoring in 2023

Michigan football truly didn’t have many, if any, weaknesses last season. The Wolverines marched into the College Football Playoff undefeated after winning all of their games with ease — save for maybe Maryland and definitely Illinois.

Yeah, the maize and blue were outplayed on the national stage against TCU. But Michigan was clearly the class of the Big Ten in 2022.

In fact, Michigan had the No. 7 scoring defense last season giving up 16.1 points per game, and the Wolverines had the sixth-ranked scoring offense averaging 40.4 points per game.

Looking ahead to next season, 247Sports put together a list of bold predictions for the 2023 football season. The final prediction on the list was Michigan football leading college football in scoring next season.

MICHIGAN LEADS COLLEGE FOOTBALL IN SCORING OFFENSE Pace of play is never going to be a strength at Michigan under Jim Harbaugh, but snapping the football in rapid succession may not be necessary in 2023 given the talent the Wolverines are returning on offense after a banner year from Blake Corum and others. Not only will Michigan’s offensive line be one of the nation’s best, but bringing back J.J. McCarthy, Corum and others as all-conference caliber playmakers means this unit could take the next step and better 2022’s impressive production numbers (40.4 points per game, sixth nationally). The recent firing of offensive coordinator Matt Weisscould be impactful, but Sherrone Moore will have the offense to himself now with more flexibility on doing things his way.

It’s very possible. Michigan was only six points behind Tennessee last season. The Vols led the nation scoring 46.1 points per game. With J.J. McCarthy having a full season under his belt as a starter and the return of Blake Corum, and the weapons on the outside, the Wolverines should have a potent offensive attack next season.

