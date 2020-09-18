Ambry Thomas open to returning to Michigan football despite signing with agent

Could one of Michigan football's top players revisit his decision to leave the program?

Cornerback Ambry Thomas, who opted out and declared for the NFL draft in August, told Big Ten Radio's Anthony Herron and Jon Jansen on Thursday that he plans to speak with the Wolverines' coaching staff about a potential return.

Thomas said he has yet to speak with Jim Harbaugh — but he has already heard from other staffers.

“I talked to a couple of my coaches earlier," Thomas said. "They said that they’d get at me later. They want to talk, see what I’m thinking. Basically, the conversation we’re having, I’m going to express some of my concerns still ... I’ve already signed with an agent.

"... If there is a season, and if I do consider coming back, Michigan football, I’m pretty sure we’re going to be ready.”

Although Thomas has signed with an agent, there is a potential path for his return: Michigan could appeal for his reinstatement, although that would likely be more difficult if Thomas has accepted money or other financial benefits from his agent.

“I honestly don’t know how all that would work," Thomas said. "I signed with an agent already. I’m hearing certain things, that I can come back, I’m hearing other things, that I can’t. Whole bunch of uncertainty still from my end. And right now, answers would clear everything up for me.”

Thomas, who attended Detroit King and signed as part of Michigan's 2017 recruiting class, was one of the team's top defenders last season. After dealing with colitis last summer, which led to a significant loss of weight, Thomas started all 13 games in 2019. He recorded 38 tackles, three tackles for loss, three interceptions, three passes defended and two fumble recoveries.

He considered entering the 2020 draft, but chose to return for his senior season. A week after the Big Ten postponed all fall sports, Thomas announced his departure, on Aug. 20.

"This was a very difficult decision as there is nothing I wanted to do more than to suit up in the maize and blue this fall," Thomas wrote in August. "However, in light of the season being postponed, my family and I have decided that beginning to prepare for the draft is the right step to take."

