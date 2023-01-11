Michigan football cornerback Gemon Green makes NFL draft decision

After a shaky start to his Michigan football career, particularly as a starter, cornerback Gemon Green has had an upward trajectory.

Starting for the first time in 2020, Green was a liability for the first few games before standing out as the best player on defense in the season finale against Penn State. He continued that level of play in 2021 before getting injured midseason, and took it up a notch in 2022. Rarely did opposing teams throw at Green unless they had a true difference-maker at the receiver position, someone who could go up and make contested catches.

While many expected Green to stay in Ann Arbor for the upcoming season, he’s ready to test his ability at the next level. He announced on Instagram that he’s declaring for the 2023 NFL draft.

With Green and fellow starter DJ Turner departing, the Wolverines will have to rely heavily on second-year cornerback Will Johnson, who started while Green was sidelined by an injury sustained in the MSU postgame tunnel incident. From there, whether Michigan relies on a talent already on campus — whether it be Ja’Den McBurrows, Myles Pollard, freshman Jyaire Hill, or another young, untested player — will be a big unknown until, at least, spring ball.

