Michigan football continuing to trend for in-state 4-star LB

It seemed unthinkable a few short months ago that one in-state prospect could land at U-M, yet now that’s the expectation.

2024 Belleville (Mich.) four-star linebacker Jeremiah Beasley seemed to be a strong Michigan State lean, with Michigan football being on the outside looking in. Yet, the Wolverines have made him a priority, and things have shifted in a hurry.

After visiting Ann Arbor for the annual spring game, a cadre of Michigan (and even an MSU writer) over at 247Sports put in predictions for the maize and blue to land Beasley. Now, a national writer at On3 is doing the same.

Director of recruiting Chad Simmons noted that he feels that Beasley will be Michigan-bound when he makes his final decision and logged his feeling by entering a prediction into the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine.

On3 Director of Recruiting @ChadSimmons_ has logged an expert prediction in favor of Michigan to land 4-star LB Jeremiah Beasley 〽️ Intel (On3+): https://t.co/w5eE4OUqZm pic.twitter.com/KAAeodgKWa — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) May 8, 2023

While only a 60% prediction, he joins The Wolverine’s EJ Holland in having picks for Beasley to wear a winged helmet. Michigan now has a 95.6% chance to land Beasley according to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine.

Beasley attends the same high school as top 2025 target, QB Bryce Underwood, rated the No. 1 quarterback in the entire class.

247Sports is the highest-rated when it comes to Beasley’s ranking, with him listed at No. 154 overall, the 13th-best linebacker, and fourth-best player in Michigan.

More!

Father of newest Michigan football commit has perfect celebratory post Post-spring edition: Ranking Big Ten starting quarterbacks for 2023 Twitter reacts to Michigan football landing WR Channing Goodwin

For the best local Detroit news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to the Detroit Free Press.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire