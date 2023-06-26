Michigan football continuing to trend for elite 2024 EDGE target

Michigan football has some big-time prospects already committed to the 2024 recruiting class but it’s looking to add more top targets to the class.

One big name that is still on the board is Deerfield Beach (Fla.) four-star edge rusher Elias Rudolph.

Hailing from the same high school as former Wolverines great Denard Robinson, Rudolph was long seen as an Ohio State lean before he chose to eliminate the Buckeyes altogether. Now, Michigan appears to be in the pole position for the 6-foot-4, 205-pound EDGE. Having seen a blitz of 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions in the month of June, Rudolph got another on Sunday that comes from a very noteworthy source.

When it comes to college football recruiting, there is perhaps no one more impeccable than 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong. And Wiltfong predicted that when Rudolph makes his decision, he’ll pledge to the maize and blue.

Rudolph now has five 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions, all indicating Michigan will be his school of choice. He’ll be making his college choice on July 3 and will choose between the maize and blue, Pitt, and Miami.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire