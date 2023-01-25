Michigan football continues Ohio momentum with latest 2024 commitment

Michigan football started really reeling in players from the Buckeye state immediately after downing Ohio State in the Horseshoe in Nov. 2022.

It started with cornerback Cameron Calhoun, but since, D’Juan Waller and Luke Hamilton have pledged to the Wolverines. And the maize and blue have been trending for a few others, including standout Brian Robinson.

But on Wednesday, Michigan football got yet another, this time from Cincinnati.

2024 Cincinnati (Ohio) St. Xavier three-star defensive lineman Ted Hammond has offers from Cincinnati, Iowa, Oklahoma, Rutgers, and Washington, among others. He’s listed at 6-foot-5, 258-pounds and was offered earlier this month. However, after visiting Ann Arbor, he chose to shut down his recruitment and commit to Michigan.

He announced his commitment on Instagram.

Hammond is listed as the No. 357 player in the country according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. 247Sports’ proprietary rankings have him as the No. 23 defensive lineman in 2024 and the No. 10 player in the state of Ohio.

