Michigan football contacts Dante Moore upon entry into transfer portal

Michigan football is hedging its bets regarding the quarterback position.

The Wolverines don’t know yet whether or not J.J. McCarthy will return in 2024, but it’s not a shoo-in that the star signal caller will turn pro this upcoming season. Michigan has blue-chip QB Jadyn Davis coming in next season as part of the freshman class, as well, and players such as Alex Orji could be in the mix for the starting role next year.

However, a familiar name is talking to the Wolverines about potentially transferring to Ann Arbor, and it’s a local product with a lot of potential.

Michigan had lost out on former five-star QB Dante Moore despite Jim Harbaugh offering the elite talent back when he was in middle school. Moore initially committed to Oregon before flipping to UCLA. After entering the transfer portal on Monday, On3 confirms that Moore and Michigan football have been in contact.

According to the source, Moore and Michigan have been in touch since he entered the portal around 8:30 p.m. ET on Monday night. A timetable for a decision has not been established, but the Wolverines would check off several boxes he’s looking for.

It will be interesting to see what Moore does in conjunction with J.J. McCarthy. Given that Moore just entered the portal and J.J. McCarthy won’t likely make a decision until after the Wolverines’ season ends (which would come either on January 1 or January 8) it would stand to reason that he’ll make his choice before that happens.

Moore was coached in middle and high school by former Michigan football quarterback Devin Gardner as part of his Young Go-Getters circuit. He also played in CE Stars, the 7-on-7 camp founded by former Michigan running back Chris Evans.

