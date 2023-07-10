Michigan football commits that moved up in latest On3 recruiting rankings

On3 is cementing itself as the new premier recruiting service of late. Founded by Shannon Terry — who also founded Rivals and 247Sports — On3 is forward-thinking and becoming more of a standard than an upstart, though 247Sports is still stalwart in terms of its recruiting rankings.

The company released new recruiting rankings for 2024 on Monday and Michigan football saw four players move up significantly.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Running back commit Jordan Marshall was already in the top 100, but he moved up over 40 spots to No. 31 overall — which is within potential five-star range should he remain there. The cut-off is currently the top 15, but the top 32 according to On3’s proprietary rankings will all be five-stars.

Once a three-star recruit, edge rusher commit Devon Baxter is now a four-star, up to No. 200 overall.

Jaden Smith, another edge rusher/linebacker-type, was unrated at the time of his commitment, but on the heels of ESPN giving him a high-ranking, On3 followed suit, ranking him in the four-star range at No. 249 overall.

Lastly, linebacker commit Cole Sullivan also moved up from being a three-star recruit, and is now a four-star at No. 257 overall.

Advertisement

While that’s the good news, there is also some bad news. Once a five-star, quarterback Jadyn Davis is continuing to plummet across the recruiting rankings, and nowhere is it more stark than on On3. Davis has dropped to No. 188 overall after having been at No. 105 previously.

Of Michigan’s 25 commits in 2024, 15 are four-stars with 10 being three-stars.

More!

Ranking Michigan football 2023 games by difficulty Michigan Stadium upgrades lights, to feature new capabilities Michigan football defender listed in first-round of ESPN early 2024 NFL mock draft

An offer for Wolverines fans

For the best local Detroit news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to the Detroit Free Press.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire