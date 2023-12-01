Michigan football commit Jordan Marshall wins Mr. Ohio Football award

The last time Michigan football got the high school football player deemed ‘Mr. Ohio’ to come north, it was nearly 30 years ago when a young man named Charles Woodson chose to come to play in Ann Arbor rather than Columbus. Now, for the second time in modern memory, the maize and blue have Mr. Ohio coming north after spurning the Buckeyes.

Announced on Thursday, Michigan 2024 commit, Cincinnati (Ohio) Archbishop Moeller four-star running back Jordan Marshall was named the top player in his state, earning the crowned achievement of being named Mr. Ohio. With Blake Corum leaving for the NFL, Marshall will have the possibility of showing the world what he can do in very short order.

BREAKING: Cincinnati Moeller Senior Running Back and Michigan-commit Jordan Marshall ‘24 WINS Mr. Ohio Football. Watch the emotional exhange between Jordan and Moeller Head Football Coach Bert Bathiany just as he learned he secured Ohio’s most prestigious award. #GoBigMoe… pic.twitter.com/Qmz4AlOtPy — 𝗕𝗮𝗿𝗿𝗲𝘁𝘁 𝗖𝗼𝗵𝗲𝗻 (@BigMoBarrett) November 30, 2023

Michigan has tended to do well with players who spurned Ohio State, especially recently. Blake Corum was a massive Ohio State target, but chose to come to Ann Arbor. Rod Moore wasn’t really recruited by the Buckeyes, yet he made the play of The Game on Saturday. J.J. McCarthy wanted to play in Columbus, but OSU chose Kyle McCord instead, and now McCarthy has beaten the Buckeyes three straight years.

For Marshall, it will depend on what he and his future teammates (like Luke Hamilton, Ted Hammond, and Ben Roebuck, who are also from Ohio) make of it but winning the top prize in the Buckeye State is a good start.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire