Michigan football commit joins Polynesian Bowl roster

While much of the attention when it comes to post-high school, pre-college all-star games goes to either the All-American Bowl or the Under Armour All-America game, the Polynesian Bowl in Hawaii pulls some pretty big players in its own right.

In 2022, some big names such as Gavin Sawchuk and Josh Conerly Jr. are already committed to participate in the Polynesian Bowl, and now a Michigan football commit has joined the fray.

While he’s a somewhat under the radar recruit, California native, linebacker Kevonte Henry has committed to playing the prestigious all-star outing, joining the likes of players such as J.J. McCarthy, Roman Wilson, Jordan Morant, A.J. Henning and others who have participated in the game.

The game coincides with the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame induction and will take place on Jan. 22, 2022. It will be televised on CBS Sports.

