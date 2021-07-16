Open leaderboard:

Jordan Spieth, field look to catch Collin Morikawa at Open Championship; get updates

Michigan football commit joins Polynesian Bowl roster

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Isaiah Hole
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

While much of the attention when it comes to post-high school, pre-college all-star games goes to either the All-American Bowl or the Under Armour All-America game, the Polynesian Bowl in Hawaii pulls some pretty big players in its own right.

In 2022, some big names such as Gavin Sawchuk and Josh Conerly Jr. are already committed to participate in the Polynesian Bowl, and now a Michigan football commit has joined the fray.

Related

OT: Recruit epically trolls Penn State before committing to Rutgers

Tom Brady made his latest Super Bowl run with a torn MCL

You never know - Michigan football in 2021

Michigan football makes top 5 for coveted in-state product

While he’s a somewhat under the radar recruit, California native, linebacker Kevonte Henry has committed to playing the prestigious all-star outing, joining the likes of players such as J.J. McCarthy, Roman Wilson, Jordan Morant, A.J. Henning and others who have participated in the game.

The game coincides with the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame induction and will take place on Jan. 22, 2022. It will be televised on CBS Sports.

List

Top 10 Michigan football WRs since 1995

View 10 items

Recommended Stories