Michigan football commit Ethan Burke flips, signs with Texas Longhorns

Letters of intent began rolling in shortly after 7 a.m. for Michigan football on Wednesday as National Signing Day captured the attention of fans around the country. But fewer than three hours elapsed before coach Jim Harbaugh and his staff were dealt an early blow.

Three-star edge rusher Ethan Burke from Westlake High School in Austin, Texas, announced his decision to decommit from U-M and sign with his hometown team. Burke, who had 10 sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception this season, is signing with Texas instead.

Burke, 6 feet 7 and 225 pounds, was rated the No. 653 overall prospect and the No. 41 pass rusher in the country at a position the Wolverines are desperate to replenish with the impending departures of Aidan Hutchinson and, most likely, David Ojabo. Burke was one of two edge rushers to make verbal pledges in Michigan’s class of 2022 alongside four-star prospect Kevonte Henry.

Henry already gave the U-M coaches some pause Tuesday night when he opted to postpone his signing to February. Washington hosted Henry for an official visit this past weekend and offered him a scholarship before he left campus. That Henry staved off his National Letter of Intent in the immediate aftermath of the visit suggests indecision from a player rated No. 377 overall and among the top-30 edge rushers in the nation.

Burke is a statuesque pass rusher with a long, lean frame that will need to fill out at the next level. He has a great first step off the line of scrimmage and plenty of speed to chase quarterbacks and running backs from sideline to sideline. Another player whose recruitment spiked during his senior year, Burke scored all of his scholarship offers in the past three months. His list includes Nebraska, Kansas State, Texas Tech and Baylor, among others.

Change of plans, staying home. I would like to thank Coach Salazar, Coach Vasek, and Coach Dodge for making this happen. Looking forward to the future 🤘🏼 pic.twitter.com/Xz9UwRpb7j — ethan._burke (@eburke4lax) December 15, 2021

