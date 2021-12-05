Michigan football College Football Playoff rank, opponent, location revealed

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Just hours after Michigan football vanquished Iowa in the Big Ten Championship Game to secure the conference honors and the right to advance to the College Football Playoff, the Wolverines gathered at Schembechler Hall to learn their postseason fate. Congregating in the Towsley Museum, the maize and blue players, who just earlier on Sunday were still in celebration mode in Lucas Oil Stadium, watched ESPN with the rest of the nation with the unveiling of the final regular season College Football Playoff rankings.

With Alabama shocking Georgia, there’s now the question of who would be No. 1 overall? The playoff committee insists that it’s not against having an instant rematch, and considering it was the Bulldogs’ first loss of the year — and a lopsided one at that — there was little question about UGA’s ability to be in, even though in the minds of some, the loss was disqualifying.

Michigan’s resume stacks up well with the Crimson Tide, as well, though perhaps not in strength of schedule. According to Sagarin, Michigan has the 31st-best strength of schedule to Alabama’s 7th, but the Wolverines have blown out nearly every team they’ve faced. Aside from games against Rutgers, at Nebraska, and at Penn State, all of the Wolverines’ wins have been convincing, if not dominant. The sole loss, at still-ranked Michigan State, came after some controversial calls, and was just by four points on the road. Alabama had close wins over unranked Florida, LSU, and Auburn, another against ranked Arkansas, and a three-point loss to unranked Texas A&M. The Crimson Tide did just thoroughly beat No. 1 Georgia, but Michigan did the same last week against No. 2 Ohio State. The resumes are commensurate.

So, would Alabama jump Michigan? Or would Michigan move up into the No. 1 spot?

On Sunday, the College Football Playoff committee revealed their rankings, and the Wolverines came in ranked No. 2 and will play Georgia on Dec. 31 in the Orange Bowl in Miami.

Regardless of the draw, the Michigan football players were fired up at getting selected for their first College Football Playoff.

The Wolverines will have some time to celebrate the wins over Iowa and Ohio State with some days off, but will soon get to work on what will be the biggest challenge yet this season.

