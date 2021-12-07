Michigan football coach wins assistant of the year award
Just months ago, Michigan football fans were speculating about who should take over the offense should things not work out in offensive coordinator Josh Gattis’ third year with the program. Now, they’re hoping Gattis sticks around instead of taking a head coaching job elsewhere.
A year ago, Michigan had the No. 78-ranked offense in the country, a far cry from expectations after Gattis arrived talking about ‘speed in space.’ Now, with the Wolverines set to take on Georgia in the College Football Playoff semi-final, the maize and blue have the 19th-ranked offense in the country.
The look is much different than anticipated, with the offense looking more like Jim Harbaugh’s old offensive attacks, but with some flair similar to the spread concepts that Gattis is more familiar with. He’s overhauled his philosophy, and not only has it paid off this season, it’s earned Gattis top honors, as he was announced as the Broyles Award winner — an honor given to the top college football assistant in a given year.
We are honored to announce the 2021 #BroylesAward Winner Josh Gattis, @UMich OC. @Coach_Gattis exemplifies the legacy of Coach Broyles and 26 years of #coachingexcellence.@UMichFootball @michigannews @espn @CBSSports @FOXSports @NBCSports pic.twitter.com/ZyQMj7TKae
— BROYLES AWARD (@BroylesAward) December 7, 2021
With Michigan’s offense highlighting the run, it has much more parity than many suggest, as the passing game has become more and more of a focal point.
Gattis will certainly have his work cut out for him on Dec. 31 when Michigan takes on Georgia and the No. 2 rated defense in the Capital One Orange Bowl.
