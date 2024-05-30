Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore's message about haters: 'Make their asses suffocate'

Sherrone Moore has already learned a number of valuable lessons in his first few months as Michigan football's head coach:

To better manage his time, to delegate certain tasks to others and to make sure he takes a breather on Memorial Day weekend to be with his wife and two daughters in their backyard pool and hot tub to watch Moana. (Here's the best news: Moana 2 is coming out in November.)

But of all the early learning moments, he shared one in particular Thursday morning, when he spoke to hundreds of campers at Wayne State University for the National Collegiate Showcase as part of the rotating summer circuit through Sound Mind Sound Body Academy.

"Everybody is going to have haters," Moore began as he walked the hardcourt inside Wayne State Fieldhouse. "Your haters are holding their breath for you to fail, your job is to make their asses suffocate."

It was a mentality engrained in the Wolverines last season as they adopted a "Michigan vs. Everybody" mentality en route to their first 15-0 season in program history and their first national championship in more than a quarter of a century.

Former head coach Jim Harbaugh was suspended for three games on two separate occasions — the first by athletic director Warde Manuel after the program couldn't reach a negotiated resolution with the NCAA over impermissible recruiting violations, the second by the Big Ten after allegations of illegal sign stealing were levied against former staffers in the U-M program — but Michigan's locker room didn't fracture.

Moore has been in Ann Arbor for going on seven years and watched the culture change from a 2-4 team in 2020 to the Big Ten championship team in 2021 and eventually a national champion this past January.

Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore watches warm up during the spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 20, 2024.

He remembered what it was like when players put individuals before the collective, and said it was only when the group fully bought in together and shut out the rest of the noise that it was able to reach the pinnacle.

"We always talked last year about process over prize," Moore said. "We saw in our indoor (practice facility) it said '1997, national champions' — that was the last time we had one. We got sick and tired of people coming in the building talking about that championship team, that championship team.

"Well guess what? We went in and attacked that every single day, that's what we did. Competed with the best of the best in what we think is the best conference in the country."

Moore was one of dozens of Division I football coaches on hand in Detroit for Thursday's showcase (Michigan State's Jonathan Smith, Minnesota's PJ Fleck, Kansas' Lance Leipold and many others) just before official visit season for high school recruits kicks off this weekend.

This is the time of year where the next crop of athletes are found, and over and over on Thursday, Moore hammered home the point that his staff is looking for players with a specific work ethic.

He had to make sure All-American's like Will Johnson don't overwork themselves; same with All Big Ten lineman and Northwestern transfer Josh Priebe who just got a "super sick" gash across his face after his own run-in with projected first-round NFL pick Mason Graham.

The talent speaks for itself, Moore said, but his main message was about hard work. U-M has three words it looks for when it invests time in a potential athlete: smart, tough, dependable.

"That's it," Moore said.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh high-fives offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore after a play during the second half of U-M's 26-0 win over Iowa in the Big Ten championship game in Indianapolis on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.

To do that, you have to have a mindset and mentality, Moore said. You have to separate yourself from playing video games and partying at late hours.

"(Our title) was built on a foundation of hard work," Moore said. "Make sure you put that first, the hard work. Everybody has these star ratings, these different rankings and that's all well and good, but that (expletive) don't really matter when you get to a university, because everybody is equal. Make sure you think about that.

"Always stay humble, never be complacent and always put the work first."

