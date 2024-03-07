Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore to attend State of the Union address Thursday

Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore is heading to Washington to attend President Joe Biden's annual State of the Union address Thursday evening as the guest of U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Ann Arbor), her office announced Thursday.

"I appreciate the invitation to attend the State of the Union address by our Congresswoman Debbie Dingell,” Moore said in a statement. “It is an extreme honor to attend on behalf of the University of Michigan, and I am excited to be part of one of the annual events in our governmental process."

Michigan Wolverines head football coach Sherrone Moore addresses the basketball crowd during a timeout against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024.

Moore became the 21st coach in Michigan football history in late January, taking over for former boss Jim Harbaugh, who left for the NFL with the Los Angeles Chargers. Moore previously served as the team's offensive coordinator and offensive line coach, a job in which he helped refine the Wolverines' smashmouth style of play that resulted in a 15-0 record and the program's first national championship since 1997.

Dingell said she spoke with the team during its celebratory parade through Ann Arbor in mid-January, saying Congress could benefit from adopting the Wolverines' level of teamwork and harmony.

"Over the course of the last season the coaches and captains of the University of Michigan national championship team instilled the importance of teamwork across their entire program,” Dingell said in a statement. “During the national championship celebration, I told the team and the gathered crowd that teamwork creates victors, and that Congress could learn a lesson from their success. I’m proud to host Coach Sherrone Moore as my guest for the State of the Union and am committed to working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle in the importance of teamwork and bipartisanship in delivering wins for the American people.”

Harbaugh and his wife. Sarah, attended President Barack Obama's last State of the Union address in 2016 as the guest of Dingell and then-U.S. Rep Justin Amash.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football's Sherrone Moore to attend State of the Union