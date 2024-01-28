Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore addresses Crisler Center crowd
Sherrone Moore, Michigan football coach, addresses the crowd at the Michigan-Iowa basketball game at Crisler Center on Jan. 27, 2024, in Ann Arbor.
Sherrone Moore, Michigan football coach, addresses the crowd at the Michigan-Iowa basketball game at Crisler Center on Jan. 27, 2024, in Ann Arbor.
When college programs try to replace legends who have been consistently winning, the biggest question is obvious: If everything is going nearly perfect under the old guy, then how does the new guy do better?
Sherrone Moore went 4-0 leading the Wolverines on an interim basis last season while Jim Harbaugh was serving his suspensions.
In today's edition: A major update in the Hockey Canada scandal, LSU's superteam, our picks for Team USA, and more.
Harbaugh’s return to the NFL comes after he spent the past nine seasons as the head coach of his alma mater and won the national championship.
The Fab Five went to the NCAA Championship as freshmen in 1992 and sophomores in 1993
Embiid hasn't faced Nikola Jokic in Denver since 2019.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top starters ranked going into the 2024 season.
With just four teams left in the NFL playoffs, Jorge Martin projects how star players on those squads will fare next fantasy season.
Whether they are rookies or veterans getting a bump in playing time, consider these eight players as pickups with upside.
For the second straight week, Kansas City's defense is preparing for an elusive, creative QB who can beat you in multiple ways. Can the Chiefs get the job done again in Sunday's AFC championship?
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top catchers ranked going into the 2024 season.
Last year's Super Bowl field was a big talking point after the Chiefs' victory.
Everything you need to know injury-wise for NFL championship weekend.
The Lions are one step from their first Super Bowl appearance.
The Tigers were a game opponent against No. 1 South Carolina on Thursday. But Angel Reese's foul trouble changed the tide of the marquee matchup.
Was Atlanta's Arthur Blank going to pull the rug out from under a longtime and influential exec in Rich McKay and also GM Terry Fontenot to embrace a short retooling under Belichick? No.
The Falcons have their guy.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine discuss the NBA coaching changes in Milwaukee and DC, discuss Team USA, reveal Dan’s All-Star selections and more.
Check out this how-to guide if you're looking to play fantasy baseball for the first time or just need of a fresher.
The Wizards are making a change.