Michigan football coach lands a head coaching job

Successful seasons in football can lead to assistant coaches landing head coaching jobs.

Matt Zenitz, with On3 Sports, reported that Michigan’s associate head coach Biff Poggi would be leaving the program to take over the Charlotte 49ers football program as the head coach.

Poggi has been at Michigan for two seasons. Poggi was the head coach at St. Frances Academy in Maryland and he built that high school program into one of the best in the country.

Charlotte is expected to hire Michigan associate head coach Biff Poggi as its new head coach, sources tell @on3sportshttps://t.co/DlIXY6813V — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) November 15, 2022

This was the second stint with Michigan. He was previously on the coaching staff back in 2016 before coming back in 2021. Poggi coached current Michigan star’s Blake Corum, Nikhai Hill-Green, and Derrick Moore when they were in high school.

He was viewed as Jim Harbaugh’s right-hand man and it’s not clear who will take over Poggi’s position at this time. It’s apparent that he wanted to become a head coach at the collegiate level and it looks as if Charlotte gave Poggi that opportunity. The 49ers are in the Conference USA and they are 2-9 on the season.

We will continue to update you when there is more information.

List

Ranking Big Ten starting QBs through Week 11 by PFF grade

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire