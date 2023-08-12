Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh's suspension agreement reportedly called off

So much for that suspension for Jim Harbaugh.

The agreed upon four-game suspension for the Michigan football coach has hit a snag and will now not happen, according to Yahoo! Sports columnist Dan Wetzel. Two assistant coaches, including offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore, were slated to serve one-game suspensions.

The agreement needed approval from the NCAA Committee of Infractions, which was expected to come before U-M's season opener against East Carolina on Sept. 2.

But now, according to Wetzel's report, the deal is off. The case will now go through the normal hearing process, which will likely push any punishment into 2024.

The suspension was for the Level I and II violations the NCAA said Harbaugh and the football program committed. The Level II violations stemmed from recruiting and coaching infractions. The Level I offenses, deemed more serious, were from statements that Harbaugh made to NCAA which the organization deemed misleading.

A source told the Free Press on July 25 that U-M sent its request for a "negotiated resolution" to the committee, which would have 30 days to accept, reject or change the penalty upon receipt.

That resolution included suspensions for Moore and tight ends coach Grant Newsome, according to the source. There is also a one-year show-cause penalty for former defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, now the defensive coordinator for the NFL's Baltimore Ravens.

"We are continuing to work cooperatively with the NCAA staff on an enforcement matter," Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said in a statement shortly after news broke last month. "At this time, we cannot comment further on any aspect of the matter."

Negotiations date back to January, when sources confirmed to the Free Press that Harbaugh would not admit to knowingly misleading investigators, leaving talks at a standstill. Yahoo! reported that Harbaugh did admit to the Level II violations, which the Free Press confirmed stem from recruiting violations during a COVID-19 dead period, texting a recruit during a time not allowed, having analysts serve in on-field roles and having coaches watch players work out via Zoom.

"This is a one-game suspension for the actual infraction," one source said, "and three games for their belief that he was less than forthright with their investigators."

Harbaugh, who had dalliances with the NFL for a second straight offseason, was thought to be on the verge of a new contract extension with U-M, but there has been no public confirmation since Harbaugh announced he would return to Ann Arbor for the 2023 season.

Manuel did tell the Free Press earlier this summer that the two sides have, "had conversations about that" and "at the appropriate time, we'll make an announcement."

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Jim Harbaugh's four-game suspension to start 2023 now not happening