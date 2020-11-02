Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh's news conference: Live updates at noon

Welcome to our live coverage of the Michigan football weekly news conference with head coach Jim Harbaugh.

The Wolverines (1-1), ranked No. 25 in the coaches poll, fell to Michigan State at home on Saturday, 27-24. This week, they play at No. 13 Indiana (noon, FS1).

Be the first to hear and see what Harbaugh says to the media in his first appearance of the season, beginning around noon.

Find the latest news and analysis at freep.com/sports/wolverines.

STAFF UPDATE: Safeties coach Bob Shoop not coaching team on the field

WHAT WE LEARNED: Wolverines are overrated

THEY'RE STUCK: Harbaugh and the reality of U-M's inexplicable purgatory

Live updates

A Twitter List by freepsports

Don't see the updates? Refresh page or try this.

Contact Kirkland Crawford: kcrawford@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @HiKirkHere.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh's news conference: Live updates