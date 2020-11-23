Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh's news conference: Live updates at noon

Welcome to our live coverage of the Michigan football weekly news conference with head coach Jim Harbaugh.

The Wolverines (2-3) needed triple overtime to beat Rutgers last week, 48-42. U-M will try to get back to .500 on Saturday at home against Penn State (noon, ABC).

Be the first to hear and see what Harbaugh says to the media in his first appearance of the season, beginning around noon.

SHAWN WINDSOR: Cade McNamara saved the day for U-M — and maybe Harbaugh's job

BIG TEN MISERY INDEX: Michigan, Michigan State must be glad for basketball season

WHAT TO WATCH, WHAT WE LEARNED: Will U-M stick with hot hands vs. cold Penn State?

RAINER SABIN: Harbaugh's comments after Rutgers shows how far Michigan has fallen

Live updates

