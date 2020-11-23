Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh on how Cornelius Johnson has improved this season
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh talks Nov. 23, 2020, about how Cornelius Johnson's hard work has paid off for the Wolverines and where his game has grown.
Chase Young crushed Joe Burrow, then a whole bunch of crazy happened.
In an era of quarterback preservation, the NFL was supposed to be past the type of injury that Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow suffered on Sunday.
Former Celtics star Isaiah Thomas tells The Boston Globe he's back to feeling like his All-Star caliber self with his hip finally healthy.
Cam Newton didn't mince words when asked about the New England Patriots losing running back Rex Burkhead to injury in the second half of Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Houston Texans.
Cam Newton's response when asked about J.J. Watt's dominant effort at the line Sunday was both straight-forward and pretty funny.
Foreman told Yahoo Sports that Tyson will have it easier than he did for one specific reason.
Montrezl Harrell did not make the trip lightly when he moved down the Staples Center hallway last weekend to join the Los Angeles Lakers. The NBA's reigning Sixth Man of the Year realizes the gravity of his decision to leave the Los Angeles Clippers after three seasons - and to leave them for their bigger, more successful intra-city rivals, no less. According to Harrell, the NBA champion Lakers made it clear they badly wanted him in the opening minutes of free agency.
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh appeared to wave off Mike Vrabel when the Titans head coach approached him to shake hands after the game. Harbaugh said that wasn’t the case. “After the game, there wasn’t an issue,” Harbaugh said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “Coach Vrabel, was down there celebrating in the end zone, and [more]
It all starts with the champion Los Angeles Lakers.
"I didn't know The Undertaker was related to Derek Carr."
The Lakers re-signed forward Markieff Morris to a one-year contract at the veteran's minimum while waiting on a decision by superstar Anthony Davis.
Charles Barkley and Phil Mickelson will face Stephen Curry and Peyton Manning in “The Match: Champions for Change.”
New Orleans Saints backup Taysom Hill quarterbacked his way to a win over the Atlanta Falcons, bumming out retired wide receiver Roddy White
The Cavaliers have found either a temporary replacement for Tristan Thompson or an asset to bring in other talent. Cleveland announced Monday it has acquired center JaVale McGee and a 2026 second-round draft pick from the Los Angeles Lakers for forwards Alfonzo McKinnie and Jordan Bell. Also, the team has a worked out an agreement with free agent guard Matthew Dellavedova, one of the Cavs' most popular players.
Just a few years ago, Cousins was one of the NBA's most talented centers.
Phil Mickelson will team up with Charles Barkley to face off against Steph Curry and Peyton Manning on Friday at Stone Canyon in Arizona.
Which players should you be targeting on your fantasy football waiver wire in Week 12?
Baltimore Ravens safety DeShon Elliott wasn't going to get stiff-armed down the field by Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry.
Alabama is now a unanimous No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll, and Northwestern moved up to No. 11 on Sunday for its best ranking in 24 years.
The Lions' season reached another low on Sunday, with Thanksgiving lurking.