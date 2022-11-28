Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh aware of Purdue's upset reputation

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh watches a play against Ohio State on Saturday.

INDIANAPOLIS - Don't think Michigan is already looking ahead to the College Football Playoff.

The Wolverines thumped rival Ohio State on Saturday to win the Big Ten East division title, but No. 2 Michigan is well aware it still has West division champion Purdue on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium before it can think about turning its attention to winning a national championship.

Michigan is ranked No. 2 in The Associated Press poll, a position prone to upsets at the hands of Purdue under head coach Jeff Brohm.

The Boilermakers are 7-6 in the past five seasons against ranked teams, including wins last season over a second-ranked Iowa and third-ranked Michigan State team. In 2018, Purdue stunned then-No. 2 Ohio State. Purdue is 2-0 this season against ranked teams, beating Minnesota and Illinois when each was in the Top 25.

It has led some to dub Purdue the "Spoilermakers," which has also been made into a T-shirt.

"I remember being in the position, what that feels like," Harbaugh said. "It is so filled with optimism and good feeling with your team. I remember the feeling last year and nobody expected us to be there last year. Here's this opportunity to go play in the championship game.

"I know how dangerous a team like that can be. I would imagine that is the same feeling Purdue is having. And the same feeling we're having. It inspires your team and it invigorates it."

Brohm also is 2-0 in conference championship games as a head coach, winning the 2015 and '16 Conference USA titles while at Western Kentucky.

Michigan is attempting to repeat as Big Ten champion.

The Wolverines defeated Iowa 42-3 in their first Big Ten Championship game appearance. A win would almost assuredly send Michigan into the College Football Playoff.

"There's going to be more pressure on Michigan, of course," Brohm said. "They've got a chance to really do something special this year and they're in a great position to do that. For us, this is a one-game shot to play in the championship game and roll the dice and see what we can do."

