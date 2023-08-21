Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh comments on three-game suspension

Starting back in July, the day before Big Ten media days, it was revealed that Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh and the NCAA were reportedly negotiating on a four-game suspension stemming from secondary violations that were elevated to first when Harbaugh allegedly misled NCAA investigators. Then, August 12, the deal appeared to be off.

On Monday, Michigan football announced it was taking matters into its own hands, suspending Harbaugh for the first three games of the 2023 season.

Shortly after that announcement was made, Harbaugh commented on the scenario via a team spokesman. While he still cannot comment on the NCAA’s case due to its bylaws, he gave a general offering as to his mindset given the news.

“I will continue to do what I always do and what I always tell our players and my kids at home, ‘Don’t get bitter, get better.’”

Harbaugh will not be available to coach in-game during the nonconference contests against East Carolina, UNLV, and Bowling Green, but he will be able to return to the sidelines for the Big Ten opener against Rutgers. He will be able to coach during the week in practice, however.

