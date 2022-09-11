Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh names J.J. McCarthy starting QB for Week 3 vs. UConn

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh didn't waste much time in naming a winner (for now) in the starting quarterback race.

Shortly after Michigan's 56-10 win over Hawaii that ended early Sunday morning in Ann Arbor, Harbaugh announced that J.J. McCarthy, the true sophomore who started this week's game, will get the start in the Week 3 game against UConn (noon Saturday, ABC).

McCarthy has several splash plays in the cakewalk against Hawaii, finishing 11-for-12 for 229 yards and three touchdowns. He also had one carry for 16 yards.

Cade McNamara, who started all 14 games in Michigan's Big Ten championship season a year ago, wasn't particularly impressive in his start in Week 1 against Colorado State. In the Hawaii game, he was 4-for-6 for 26 yards and had two rushes for minus-17 yards.

