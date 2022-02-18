Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh: 'I don't apologize for exploring' NFL jobs

After exploring a return to the professional ranks and then signing a reworked contract boosting his pay, Jim Harbaugh is peering ahead to Michigan football’s 2022 season.

With spring practice set to begin Monday, the Wolverines' head coach sat down this week for an interview on an in-house podcast hosted by Jon Jansen. Harbaugh discussed his flirtation with the NFL, his reorganized staff, new defensive coordinator Jesse Minter and the options at quarterback, where Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy are the leading candidates for the starting job.

Below is a condensed transcript of the conversation, highlighting the most pertinent topics he addressed about the program:

Jansen: Congratulations on the new contract.

Harbaugh: Thank you very much. Yeah, very excited about it. Very grateful to Warde Manuel and the University of Michigan. Just having a having a blast, Jon. The guys, as you can imagine, just have a ton of momentum coming off the season that we had. Players have really been getting after it. ... Getting ready to start spring ball on Monday. Get a chance to look at guys who were freshmen. Now they’re sophomores. Guys that were sophomores, now they're juniors. Juniors that are now seniors, seniors that are now fifth-year guys. And there's so much development that takes place over a one-year period of time. Plus 13 mid-year freshmen that look like they've been here for a couple of years. And one grad transfer, the center from Virginia (Olusegun Oluwatimi). So, it’s gonna be very exciting to hit the field on Monday. They’ll practice Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Then the team will go on spring break and then will pick spring practice back up on March 7.

NFL exploration

Jansen: When we sat down to talk about the early signing period, we talked about the class that was coming in. You were excited about the kids coming in, about the relationships you can build with their families. And when people said, ‘Hey, you know Jim Harbaugh, there's all of these jobs open in the NFL.’ I kept saying, ‘You know, it wasn't a guy that I thought was going to test the waters.’ What was it about the NFL and about, especially that opening in Minnesota, that you felt you just wanted to explore that option?

Harbaugh: It went back to February 3, 2013, when the team in San Francisco got within five yards, one play of winning the Super Bowl. And two years after that, (I) left the 49ers to come to Michigan and signed a seven-year contract. And those seven years were up, and I wondered if that was the time, or if there would be a time to go back and try to finish that. And so yeah, I explored it. I don't apologize for exploring it. And I don't apologize for wanting to come back and be the head football coach at the University of Michigan. So, yeah, I guess there's been a lot of words used – “tumultuous offseason” or “weird offseason” or, you know, “so-much-going-on offseason.” If the word, “tumultuous,” means we’ve got a lot of momentum and we're having a blast over here at Schembechler Hall, then that’s what we’re having.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh talks to players at a timeout during the first half of the Orange Bowl on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Jansen: Do you feel in the building here with the players, coaches, administration, any of that momentum was lost in exploring the NFL?

Harbaugh: Just have to look around, like I said; we’ve got a ton of momentum, we're having a blast. It's guys getting better every day. As I go around to the players and the coaches, too, we're all doing a tremendous job. For example, I say, ‘Let’s just keep doing you. What you’re doing is working.’ Now, if you want to get a little bit better, then work a little bit harder. But I have no advice for Andrel Anthony, Donovan Edwards, on and on, J.J. McCarthy, Cade McNamara. Can roll through Taylor Upshaw. The entire roster. When I watch them working, and I watch them, what they're doing and how they're moving, it’s in a darn good place. Keep it going. Keep doing you. If you want to get a little bit better at something, then do the work.

Jansen: Is there anything that you learned about yourself in going through that process? You mentioned you were five yards away from being Super Bowl champs. You came here two years later, on a seven-year contract, we go right through the timeline and then you had an itch, scratched it. Is there anything that you learned about yourself and maybe that will influence your coaching career as you move forward?

Harbaugh: Yeah, I would say winning football's ultimate prize, the Super Bowl, is great. But let's go win college football’s ultimate prize again, and that's the national championship. That’s what we’re completely focused on and want do as a team. Last year was outside of the top 25 when we started. We went from 25 to three. It may be farther to go to get from three to one. It may not be. So we're going to attack that, and that's the goal.

Coaching staff changes

Jansen: The only constant, I think, in college football is change. And this year in terms of your coaching staff, (defensive coordinator) Mike Macdonald was here for a year and did a great job. He’s now with your brother, in Baltimore. What did you see in Jesse Minter and why bring him in?

Harbaugh: Yeah, well, this goes back to really when I was hiring Mike Macdonald, filling that defensive coordinator spot a year ago. My brother said, ‘Mike Macdonald, linebacker coach, Jesse Minter, assistant secondary coach, they’re both great. If I was you, I’d pick one.’ And so I looked at both. I looked at Mike, and that’s the direction I ended up going. Jesse went from the Ravens to Vanderbilt, and so it worked. It worked the time before and, figured it would work this time. And I talked a lot of great guys along the way. Larry Foote, who you know well. I made a run at Larry and some other guys. But really happy we have Jesse. What it does do is there's a real continuity that’s taking place. Same system. They both came out of Baltimore, almost a little over a year ago, knowing the same system, running in the same system. Pretty much the same system. Some nuances, but same terminology, verbiage. It’s been a seamless fit so far.

Jansen: When your son, Jay Harbaugh, is put into a position, whether it's tight ends, running backs, special teams, now in the secondary, the way that he attacks the new challenge, just as a dad, what do you see when you watch him take on a new challenge?

Michigan special teams coordinator Jay Harbaugh against Iowa in the Big Ten championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium, Dec. 4, 2021.

Harbaugh: Yeah, just been really impressed. As a dad, as a coach, the way he had coached, the way he's recruited, the loyalty to the Michigan football program, I think it's been phenomenal. He’s done it all under a nepotism-type of environment, too. Coach Harbaugh, you’re Jim’s son. It’s automatically what goes off in everybody's mind is, well, he's just here because he's my son. So, he realizes that he's going to have to prove that that's not why. He's going to overcome that. And just to watch him do it, at the level he's done it is, I could not be more proud of him and the job he’s done. ... He's very bright, very talented, and I know that he's going to do a heck of a job on the defensive side. Should be pretty well-rounded as a football coach. Kind of reminds me of the resume of my brother, John Harbaugh. Coached linebackers, tight ends, running backs, special teams, secondary. He’s built that type of resume and I am doing that with some other coaches, too. (Graduate assistant) Steve Adegoke was in the secondary and is going to come over to receivers. Ron Bellamy, who was with the safeties last year, he's going to come over and coach the receivers. But yeah, that's phenomenal for their career as a football coach, but it also really helps our football team, too. When you think about it, to be a defensive coach, you've got to know what the offense is doing, to know how to stop them. When you're an offensive coach, you have to know defense to know how to attack them. So, it's something that's a win-win, really. It's a win-win for each of those coaches professionally, and it's a win for our football team.

Jansen: Josh Gattis was here for three years. Last year, he was the Broyles award winner. Was it unexpected that he took the same position down at the University of Miami?

Harbaugh: Yeah, didn’t see that coming. But the fortunate thing is that we got Sherrone Moore, Matt Weiss, Mike Hart, Ron Bellamy and adding Grant Newsome, who was also here last year. So you can imagine that the continuity is as good as a continuity could be and thrilled to add Grant to the full-time staff (as tight ends coach).

Michigan offensive line coach Sherrone Moore during the Big Ten championship game vs. Iowa at Lucas Oil Stadium, Dec. 4, 2021.

Jansen: Let's go back to your offensive coordinators, Sherrone Moore and Matt Weiss. Before it was Josh Gattis’s offense and you talked about allowing Josh to call the plays. Who is developing the game plan and who will be calling plays on Saturdays?

Harbaugh: So two offensive coordinators, co-coordinators. And we're going to split the play-calling duties. Sherrone is going to be really dedicated still to coaching the offensive line, which is a huge undertaking. But I think he's very much a gifted coach that will be able to, to coach the offensive line and game plan the run game along with Mike Hart and Grant Newsome. Then, Matt Weiss, myself, Ron Bellamy will be game-planning the passing game and Matt will call it. There's a call sheet that we all go through with a fine-tooth comb, we practice it, we meet on it, and then practice it again. And then by the time we come to the game, then it's listed what we're going to call. But both Sherrone Moore and Matt Weiss, they're both going to be first-year play-callers. They both have the demeanor. Talk about steady. Talk about maniacal in terms of preparation, in terms of game-planning, and then have the demeanor during the game to be calm, cool, collected and, and rip off those play-calls.

The quarterbacks

Jansen: Offensively, two guys that are going to be there is Cade McNamara and J.J.McCarthy. Is the quarterback competition open? How are you going into spring ball with both of those guys?

Harbaugh: Yeah, like you go any position. You know, we're going to play the best players. Then the question comes back: Well, how do we know who the best players are? Because they play the best. Yeah. Really that simple. And if it's going to be where one will clearly be the starter, it could be the way we did it last year where they're splitting time or it could be one more than the other or one the full way. And it's not going to just end there, too because there's other really good quarterbacks. Davis Warren was a true freshman last year. He's going have his opportunity to roll the balls out there and then the guys have at it. And then it comes to a point we all look and go, ‘We know clearly he's the best player at that position.’

Spring game

Jansen: Is there a chance fans will be able to see a spring game this year?

Harbaugh: Yes, sir. Spring Game is going to be April 2. Unless we get lightning, which we had one year and we had to we had to move that inside, it's going to go off that day unless we're in in a pause. But I think the chances of that are not very likely.

