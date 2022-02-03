Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh to stay after interview with Minnesota Vikings

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh will stay with the Wolverines.

Multiple sources close to the situation confirmed to the Free Press that Harbaugh informed U-M athletic director Warde Manuel on Wednesday, after his interview with the Minnesota Vikings, of his intention to stay.

ESPN's Adam Schefter was first to report the news of the decision.

Harbaugh flew on a private plane Tuesday night to Minnesota for an in-person interview Wednesday. Originally scheduled to fly back to Michigan on Wednesday, it is believed that the snowstorm that has pounded the Midwest has the U-M coach still in Minnesota.

Still, Harbaugh's intent is to return to Ann Arbor, and for good. Schefter reports that Harbaugh told Manuel that flirtations with the NFL will not be something that pops up again and that he'll stay at U-M for as long as he's wanted.

The attention now turns to two things. First, multiple sources have confirmed that Harbaugh has a new contract extension before him. Harbaugh signed a reworked deal in January 2021 that cut his base salary in half that is in effect through 2025. But since then, he led the program to its best season in decades, including a Big Ten championship and Michigan's first appearance in the College Football Playoff.

Secondly, Harbaugh has to replace defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, who left late last month to return to the Baltimore Ravens as defensive coordinator. Macdonald's one year at U-M was pivotal in the Wolverines' 12-2 season, helping turn three defenders into likely first-round draft picks.

The NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported just minutes after the Harbaugh news broke that the Vikings are zeroing in on Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell as their next head coach. Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham were the other reported finalists.

