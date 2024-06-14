Michigan football climbs recruiting team rankings after Winston pledge

Assuredly, Michigan football got off to a slow start recruiting the 2025 class. Though, it didn’t seem that way early on.

The Wolverines had three players committed, two of them high-profile (Chris Ewald and Mantrez Walker), last fall. But two of the three ended up decommitting while the other (Carter Smith) stayed and rose up the recruiting rankings.

Now that it’s June, the commits are coming and Michigan football is rising up the recruiting team rankings. The knock that rival fans have frequently used is that coming off a national championship, the Wolverines were ranked in the 50s (prior to Kainoa Winston’s commitment on Friday). But even with seven pledges, Michigan’s per-recruit rating is higher than most schools. In fact, no school rated above Michigan has as few commits as the Wolverines currently do. And that’s also the case for many rated behind the maize and blue.

With Winston in the fold, here is where Michigan rates according to the three major recruiting services, both in terms of overall rank and according to the average individual recruit ranking.

247Sports On3 Rivals Overall rank 40th 13th 30th Per recruit 92.48 (7th) 90.95 (9th) 3.86 (T-3rd)

As you can see, on the basis of the per-recruit average Michigan is a top-10 team across all three recruiting sites. Where it falters and why it’s so low in the rankings is because Michigan only has seven commits, whereas many other schools have at least double that.

With official visit weekends continuing, the Wolverines should continue to see those numbers rise in terms of amount of recruits, but depending on those who pledge, the per-recruit ranking certainly could start to fall on average.

