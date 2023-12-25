What’s on Michigan football’s Christmas wishlist?

It’s been a great three years for Michigan football. The Wolverines have lost just three games over the last three seasons, beaten Ohio State three times, and made the College Football Playoff three times. What a time to peak.

There isn’t much missing from the Michigan football experience except the obvious national title, but that won’t stop us from compiling a wish list anyways! Call us greedy, but one you get a taste of winning you never want to try something else.

New players transferring in, old players staying, a certain someone’s contract being signed… there is plenty of potential good news on the table for Michigan fans as the holiday season wraps up.

A ring

This is the award at the forefront of every Wolverine fan’s mind. Michigan has punched its ticket to the dance for the third straight year but is still clamoring for a bowl win… much less a National Title.

Alas, this year feels different. Or so we tell ourselves again. McCarthy is playing well, the defense is among the top in the country and Michigan is just two wins away from college football’s largest honor.

Can Michigan slay the final dragon? Only time will tell.

One more year of J.J. McCarthy

McCarthy is the best thing to happen to Michigan football since… probably Jim Harbaugh. Either way, he is the most important player on the roster and the quarterback plan after him is a little murky.

No one wants to throw Jadyn Davis into the fire, the current backups aren’t quite at the level one would hope, and the portal options are mostly dried up. The only real shot Michigan has to compete next year is if McCarthy decides to run it back next season. One could argue his continuity is more important than Harbaugh’s for 2024 alone.

A signature from the main man

McCarthy may be the most important player for the 2024 season, but Harbaugh is the most important person for pretty much every season after that. If Michigan can ink their head honcho, the Wolverines should be able to compete in the playoffs every year.

This entire saga is frustrating for many reasons. The sooner it’s over, the better. While it’s certainly preferable it ends with Harbaugh as the next head coach, knowing if he will be moving on can help prep the next head coach (cough cough Sherrone Moore).

A new record

No, I’m not talking about vinyl.

I’m talking about Blake Corum breaking the all-time rushing touchdowns record. Corum tied the mark against Iowa with two touchdowns and set the single-season record against Ohio State, but the all-time mark remains at 55 set by Anthony Thomas.

Corum deserves it. He could have departed for the NFL after last season but chose to return for his senior season to win a national title and cement his legacy as a Michigan man. He has given his heart and soul to this team and deserves to be etched in history.

