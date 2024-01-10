Michigan football championship parade details: Where you need to be Saturday

The Michigan football team is ready to celebrate its 2023 national championship with as many people as possible on Saturday in Ann Arbor.

On Wednesday, the school announced it will have a parade through campus beginning at 4 p.m. Saturday, starting at the President's House and ending at Schembechler Hall.

Then at 7 p.m., the Champions Circle Collective is hosting a celebratory event at Crisler Center. Reserved seats are $60 (lower bowl) or $30 (upper bowl), with all proceeds going to the collective, a name, image and likeness group that directly benefits U-M student athletes. Ticket information will be communicated by the school via email to season ticket holders and donors, with tickets going on sale for the event at 9 a.m. Thursday.

As for the parade, the school said fans should line up along South University Drive outside the president's home and along State Street. More information will come from the school regarding the parade, though wintry weather is expected this weekend.

“Who doesn’t love a parade?” Harbaugh said Tuesday morning at his press conference when he previewed his team’s plans.

The event at Crisler Center will be televised on the Big Ten Network. The doors will open at 6 p.m.

The Wolverines defeated Washington, 34-13, on Monday night in Houston to win the College Football Playoff national title, the team's first crown since 1997. Jim Harbaugh and the team returned to Ann Arbor on Tuesday night, as a roaring throng of fans met them at the practice fields at Schembechler Hall on campus.

