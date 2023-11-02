Michigan football CB Will Johnson's measured return to play paying off at right time

It's one thing to talk about trusting the process, but it's another thing entirely to actually do it.

Michigan football sophomore defensive back Will Johnson found that out after he had an offseason scope on his right knee. The former five-star cornerback told the Free Press in early June of his goal to be ready to begin the season, saying, "I don’t know how much I’ll play the first couple games, but I’ll be ready."

Johnson sat out the first week entirely, played just a handful of snaps late in the fourth quarter of Week 2, then didn't play in U-M's nonconference finale against Bowling Green.

Johnson, a Grosse Pointe native, has since started each of the past five games Big Ten games and returned to the dominant fashion he displayed in his first year in the maize and blue, when he was named a Freshman All-American, supplanted Gemon Green as the starter opposite NFL-bound DJ Turner, and graded out by Pro Football Focus as the top man-coverage defender (91.1) among all Power Five defensive backs.

“I think he's right there,” Michigan defensive coordinator Jesse Minter said Wednesday. “I think the plan with him has worked out well to be able to get healthy, for him to be able to work his way. When a guy misses summer training and a lot of training camp, you can't make that up.

"You can't just go into Week 2, Week 3 without having done all that and say you're going to be where you were. That's four weeks of training camp, of practicing every day, drills every day. I think as he's been able to make up that time a little bit and get to his five- to six-week progression, I think he's really starting to be the Will we all know. I think he'll be a huge factor for us down the stretch."

This season, Johnson has 12 tackles, one for a loss and the highlight of his season, a 36-yard interception return for a touchdown at Minnesota; fun-fact, the Wolverines have returned more interceptions for touchdowns (4) than the first team defense has allowed touchdowns (3) all season.

While there were times it was hard to hold back, Johnson said everything was always with this time of year in mind.

“I think that was the reason I was sitting out, just trying to make sure I was ready for these games and this last stretch of the year,” Johnson explained after practice earlier this week. “Just continue to improve and not set myself back at all, so I think I’m in a good spot right now and I’m continuing to try to get in an even better spot."

Johnson had a season-high five tackles in his last game at MSU, as he's allowed just four receptions in coverage on seven targets for 86 yards, according to PFF. As Michigan prepares to play Purdue (7:30 p.m., NBC) on Saturday at Michigan Stadium, Johnson expects to take another step.

“Every week, I continue to get healthier, stronger, faster,” Johnson said Tuesday night. “I’m just trying to keep improving every week. My knee’s feeling great right now, so I’m pretty much getting back to 100%.”

'We weren't over it'

Now that there's no way to create any bulletin board material for the Michigan vs. Michigan State rivalry football game, U-M players have spoken up about their thoughts regarding the melee in the tunnel following the 2022 game in Ann Arbor.

Fifth-year senior offensive guard and captain Trevor Keegan put it the most plainly.

“We came into that game hoping to make a statement for the bye week,” he said. “I think it was really the thing that happened last year, the tunnel, motivated us as well. I know guys were like, ‘Don’t let it distract you,’ things like that, and ‘we’re over it.’ No, we weren’t over it.

"We wanted to come there and really beat down on ‘em.”

The Wolverines did exactly that, a 49-0 drubbing of the Spartans, the most lopsided win in the rivalry in more than 75 years (1947). Michigan out-gained MSU 477-182, as quarterback J.J. McCarthy threw for 287 yards and a career-high four touchdowns.

It was the first time U-M has shut-out MSU in the battle for Paul Bunyan since 2000.

"It was nice," Keegan said. "It was a good time."

Touting tight ends

Tight ends coach Grant Newsome spoke Wednesday of his room, which he and many staffers on the team have called the best tight ends unit in the country. It's a subjective statement, however the Wolverines do have an argument based on their depth and cast of characters, which Newsome enumerated.

He started with AJ Barner, the Indiana transfer who has emerged as U-M's lead blocker in the unit. Barner said this week it's funny that blocking is what he's been known for during his short time in Ann Arbor, considering in Bloomington he was seen just as a passing threat.

“He's really done a great job of embracing being a complete tight end, when we were recruiting him, when he was in the portal, I told him (blocking) is where I saw his game needed to improve,” Newsome said. "He's embraced that and had the awareness to know, ‘Hey, I can be this dominant blocking tight end.’ And I think he's done a great job embracing the coaching and working his tail off, and I think you guys are starting to see that come to fruition.”

Barner can also catch it; he had a career day vs. MSU when he had eight catches for 99 yard and a touchdown.

Then, there's Colston Loveland, the most clear cut NFL prospect of the bunch. Loveland's main focus since he arrived as a pass-catching threat from Gooding, Idaho has been to develop more as a run blocker; that said, Newsome still saw areas for improvement in the strength of Loveland's game.

"Once you get the ball in your hands, go be that dynamic guy that teams have to fear," Newsome said of his message. "The Indiana game was a great example of that. Catches a scramble drill and then all of a sudden looks like an NFL-type guy running down the sideline.”

Don't forget Max Bredeson, younger brother of Ben Bredeson, a four-year starting offensive lineman who was a teammate of Newsome, who now plays for the New York Giants. He's used as a tight end and a full back, has earned everything he's gotten and was nominated earlier this week for the Burlsworth Trophy, awarded annually to the nation's most outstanding player who began his career as a walk-on.

“A guy who was an undersized high school quarterback, gets here as an undersized, quote-unquote, 'tight-end walk-on',” Newsome began. “To be playing as a redshirt freshman and, in my opinion, be the best fullback in America as a redshirt sophomore speaks to him and his character and the effort that he's put in.”

